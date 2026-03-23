Budget aims at inclusive development across sectors: Deputy CM Bhatti

Khammam: TelanganaDeputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said the state budget was aimed at improving the living standards of all sections, describing it as a “people’s budget” with a strong focus on welfare and growth.

Addressing a press conference at the District Congress Committee office in Khammam on Sunday, he said the government was working to instil confidence among citizens that being born in the state was a matter of pride, backed by inclusive welfare policies. He said schemes such as Indiramma Life Insurance would benefit all citizens irrespective of caste, religion or region. Stressing the importance of education and nutrition, he stated that students would be provided nutritious food six days a week, while intermediate students would also receive mid-day meals to support better development during a crucial stage of life. The Deputy Chief Minister said housing support would continue under the Indiramma housing scheme, with 1,000 houses to be allocated per constituency this year. He added that employment generation would be strengthened through the expansion of the employment guarantee scheme.

Highlighting farmer welfare, he said Rs 3,446.94 crore had been released under the Rythu Bharosa scheme benefiting nearly 69 lakh farmers, with payments to be credited in three instalments within 45 days. Free electricity for agricultural pump sets would also continue, with the government bearing a cost of Rs14,000 crore.

He further announced the establishment of a Skill University and advanced technology centres in every constituency, along with stipends for students. Investments in healthcare would include the addition of 14,000 beds in multi-speciality hospitals.

The government had also allocated substantial funds for rural roads, higher education institutions and youth employment initiatives. He added that special emphasis was being laid on temple tourism, major events like Godavari Pushkaralu, tribal welfare and irrigation development.

The Deputy CM said the budget aimed to strike a balance between welfare measures and long-term economic growth.