Budget disappoints Telangana: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Union Budget 2025-26 has once again failed to address the critical issues faced by Telangana. “ The budget reflects a glaring lack of understanding and commitment to states’ unique challenges and developmental priorities”.

The government has strategically reduced customs duties on certain goods while simultaneously increasing cesses. Such measures will further shrink the divisible pool of taxes, eating away at states’ share in devolution, he said that budget allocated an excessive amount of funding to Bihar through various schemes and initiatives, despite the fact that the state has maintained surpluses on its revenue account and its fiscal deficit is also found to be lower than the permissible levels in many of the past years. States like Telangana, which have demonstrated a strong capacity for effective resource utilization, on the other hand, continue to remain neglected even in the 2025-26 Union budget. “This discrimination undermines the efforts and achievements of our state, and would have broader developmental repercussions, not just for Telangana, but for India as a whole”, he added.