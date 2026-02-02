Budget fails Telangana, says Minister Jupally

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana is home to famous pilgrimage sites, heritage structures, and immense tourism potential, Tourism, Culture, and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao expressed his disappointment that the Central Government did not extend support for the state’s efforts to transform Telangana into a global tourism hub.

While responding to the Budget 2026 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a statement, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that the latest budget has caused great disappointment to the state of Telangana.

Jupally Krishna Rao commented that the budget, which should have provided impetus to development and other projects in Telangana, lacked any clear direction. He stated that this budget, formulated without considering the needs of the states, is contrary to the aspirations of the people.

He pointed out that the main shortcomings of this budget are the silence on a legal guarantee for minimum support price for farmers, the lack of clarity on employment generation for the youth, and the cuts in funds for welfare schemes for the poor. He added that the Central government lacks sincerity in addressing the unemployment problem.

The minister stated that the decline witnessed in the markets after the budget presentation is proof that this budget lacks any substance.