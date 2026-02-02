Budget to drive growth with fiscal discipline: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar welcomed the budget, calling it a decisive step that will lead the country forward with fiscal discipline. He highlighted its focus on employment opportunities, infrastructure and key sectors such as defence, railways, pharma, agriculture, and women’s welfare.

He noted that Hyderabad will play a crucial role in India’s emergence as a global biopharma hub under the BioPharma SHAKTI programme.

Kumar emphasised that the Budget strengthens both rural and urban economies, with increased funding for the Viksit Bharat Rural Aajeevika Mission. He said the government’s objective is to create jobs rather than distribute freebies, describing the budget as an investment in the future of India’s youth. “Welfare plus development equals today’s budget,” he remarked.

The starkly different responses underline the political divide over the Union Budget, with opposition parties calling it pro-corporate and ruling leaders hailing it as a blueprint for sustainable growth.