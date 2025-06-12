Live
- Economic stimulus needed, but overdependence could backfire: BOK chief
- Karun Nair 'excited to grab the opportunity with both hands' on England tour
- NPCI, IDRBT join hands to bolster security for digital payments
- Halder Venture Limited FY25 overview: Standalone profit soars 106%, revenue grows 19% amid strategic acquisitions
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
Buffalo calf rescued from sacrifice
Jogulamba Gadwal, Telangana: In a swift pre-dawn operation, police in Telangana’s Undavelly village rescued a male buffalo calf from an attempted...
Jogulamba Gadwal, Telangana: In a swift pre-dawn operation, police in Telangana’s Undavelly village rescued a male buffalo calf from an attempted illegal sacrifice, following a tip-off to animal rights group PETA India. The incident occurred in Jogulamba Gadwal district around 1:00 am on 4 June, just as preparations for the ritual were underway.
Acting on information provided by PETA India, officials from the Undavelly Police Station intervened promptly and prevented the sacrifice. The rescue was made possible through the collaboration of local authorities and animal welfare workers, notably Latha Nimma, founder of Mettu Animal Samrakshan in Hyderabad, who first reported the case to PETA.
Following the intervention, the calf was placed under temporary care and has since been transferred to Kalote Animal Trust, an animal sanctuary in Raigad, Maharashtra, for medical treatment and long-term rehabilitation. The cross-state transfer was arranged by PETA India with the cooperation of local officials.