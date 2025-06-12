Buffalo calf rescued from sacrifice

Jogulamba Gadwal, Telangana: In a swift pre-dawn operation, police in Telangana’s Undavelly village rescued a male buffalo calf from an attempted illegal sacrifice, following a tip-off to animal rights group PETA India. The incident occurred in Jogulamba Gadwal district around 1:00 am on 4 June, just as preparations for the ritual were underway.

Acting on information provided by PETA India, officials from the Undavelly Police Station intervened promptly and prevented the sacrifice. The rescue was made possible through the collaboration of local authorities and animal welfare workers, notably Latha Nimma, founder of Mettu Animal Samrakshan in Hyderabad, who first reported the case to PETA.

Following the intervention, the calf was placed under temporary care and has since been transferred to Kalote Animal Trust, an animal sanctuary in Raigad, Maharashtra, for medical treatment and long-term rehabilitation. The cross-state transfer was arranged by PETA India with the cooperation of local officials.