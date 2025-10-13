Bulldozer or car? JH bypoll will seal fate of Cong: KTR

Hyderabad: BharatRashtra Samithi working president and former minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday called upon people to choose between ‘car’ (symbol of BRS) and ‘bulldozer’, saying “bulldozers would come if the Congress wins in the Jubilee Hills by-poll”.

The BRS working president launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, declaring that the outcome of the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election would be a decisive verdict on the Congress’ arrogance, corruption, and deceit.

Addressing a gathering at Telangana Bhavan, where senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Shaikpet division Cherka Mahesh joined the BRS, KTR said the people of Jubilee Hills now face a historic choice: between the car and the bulldozer.

“Jubilee Hills voters must decide... do they want the car that stands for development, or the bulldozer that demolishes poor people’s homes?” asked KTR, alluding to certain demolitions across the city in the name of encroachments on lakes.

The BRS leader accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of turning the government into a symbol of greed and destruction. The Congress had failed to fulfil even a single guarantee among those made during the elections. “For two years, the Congress government has neither built a single house nor laid a single brick. Yet, it has borrowed Rs 2.3 lakh crore and is spending looted money to buy votes in Jubilee Hills,” he alleged.

KTR claimed the Congress is offering Rs 10,000 per vote, using the money the party had amassed through corruption, and stated that people are angry at the party for reneging on its promises concerning pensions, housing, and fee reimbursement.

“If Congress loses Jubilee Hills, it will finally learn a lesson. Only then will the promised pensions of Rs 4,000 and other welfare schemes reach the people,” KTR said. He also attacked the BJP, calling it “a party of no relevance in Telangana,” and warned voters that “voting for Congress or BJP is like throwing your vote into a drain.”

On the issue of BC reservations, KTR accused Revanth Reddy of knowingly misleading people. “He (CM Revanth) knew that reservation laws must be passed in Parliament, not in the Assembly. Still, he staged a drama just to fool the people,” he said. KTR further alleged that the Chief Minister deceived former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin over an MLC promise and even betrayed Muslims on the issue of burial grounds. “Cheating has become Revanth Reddy’s nature. He himself once said that people believe those who cheat them. That’s the foundation of his politics,” KTR remarked.

Concluding his speech, KTR urged people to make Jubilee Hills the starting point of Hyderabad’s revival. “This by-election is not just about one seat... it’s about Telangana’s direction. Choose wisely between “the car that builds” or “the bulldozer that destroys”, he appealed.