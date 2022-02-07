Buoyed by good response, Telangana government likely to conduct third fever survey

Hyderabad: To assess the intensity of Covid-19 cases, the State government had conducted a door-to-door fever survey for the second time and found that more than 4 lakh had Covid symptoms and provided home isolation kits. After receiving good results and positive response from the citizens, the State Public Health Department is likely to conduct the third fever survey in several zones and in various parts of the city to contain the spread of virus.

The door-to-door fever survey conducted by the State government was also lauded by the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya earlier. The second survey was started on January 1, 2022 in several districts of the State and the teams of the State Public Health Department along with Municipal Administration personnel in urban areas and Panchayat Raj staff in rural areas visited every doorstep to check whether the inmates have symptoms of Covid-19.

Holding a review meeting on Covid status in the State, Health Minister T Harish congratulated and lauded the efforts of medical staff who participated in the survey and made it successful.

Speaking at the virtual conference held with all District Medical and Health Officers, Additional DMHOs, Programme Officers, District Immunisation Officers, teams of Public Healthcare Centres and doctors on Sunday, the Minister said, "More than 1 crore houses have been covered so far and almost all districts were covered under the first and second surveys. The surveys received good results and positive response from people. The Health department will conduct the third fever survey if necessary to detect an increase in Covid cases in any of the zones and various areas of the city."

During the conference, Health Secretary, Family Welfare Commissioner, State Immunisation Officer, Covid Nodal Officer were present and the Minister made several suggestions to the officials.

He asked the officials to take steps to ensure cent per cent vaccination. Harish said administration of two doses for those over 18 years of age, two doses for those having comorbidities as well as those over 60 years, precautionary dose should be completed at the earliest.

"In addition to providing Covid medical services, general medical services, screening, health examinations should be done at all diagnostic centres and other health programmes should be continued without any difficulty," the Minister added.

The Health Minister also congratulated the officials of Hanumakonda and Karimnagar districts for completing vaccination of two doses to those above 18 years of age. Minister suggested officials of others districts to reach their targets at the earliest.