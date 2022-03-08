Bureaucrat's job only to carry out govt programmes: Collector Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector Narayana Reddy said that in a democratic country, only the people's representatives have the power to make legislative policies and it is the duty of the government bureaucrats to implement them and provide them to the people without discrimination.

All India Services trainee officers reached Nizamabad district on Monday to understand the implementation of various government schemes and programmes at the field level as part of their training.

The 25 Trainee Officers are divided into five teams and each village is assigned to a field level understanding. Allindia Civil Services Trainee officers visited Donpal in Mortad mandal, Minar Palli in Bodhan mandal, Nuth Palli in Nandipeta mandal, Dandigutta in Rangel mandal and Gadkol villages in Sirikonda mandal.

Welcoming them on behalf of the district administration, the Collector briefed them on various key suggestions and administrative procedures.

C Narayana Reddy explained that as Nizamabad is mainly an agricultural district, 70 per cent of the people depend on agriculture for their livelihood.

Additional Collector Chandrasekhar, Trainee Collector Makarand, Nizamabad RDO Ravi, HRDA Officer-in-Charge Bussa Anjaneyulu and others participated in the introductory programme of All India Services Trainee Officers.