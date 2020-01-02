Burglars cut open ATM in Nalgonda, steal money

Burglars looted an ATM here at Velminedu of Chityal mandal of Nalgonda district on Wednesday night. The incident came to light on Thursday when the locals noticed the ATM cut open and informed the police.

The police said that the gas wielding unit was stolen from the shop at Gundrampally and the same was used for cutting the ATM. Rachakonda Linga Swamy, owner of the wielding shop told the police that the gas wielding unit found near the ATM was stolen from his shop.

Linga Swamy who earlier complained about the theft in his shop was alerted to found if the machine belonged to him. The burglars also damaged the CCTV footage inside the ATM to escape from getting caught from the police.

Venkateshwar Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police enquired about the incident. The police also informed Indicash officials to find out how much the cash was stolen.