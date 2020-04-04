Burglars decamp with liquor bottles worth Rs 60,000 in Hyderabad

Burglars looted a liquor outlet by drilling a hole in the wall of a shop here at Gandhi Nagar on Friday night and decamped with liquor bottles worth Rs 60,000.

According to the police, the burglars sneaked into Sree Venkateshwara Wines shop on Gandhinagar road and left the place after collecting the liquor bottles. The shop management approached the police on Saturday morning.

The Gandhinagar police reached the spot and gathered the information. They are looking into the CCTV cameras installed in the shop to identify the offenders.

In a similar case, burglars decamped with the liquor bottles worth Rs 81,000 at a liquor shop in Chettithangal village near Ranipet in Tamil Nadu on January 28, 2020. It is learned that the burglars drilled a hole in the side of the wall, which is one and half feet wide, enough for a lean person to pass through it.