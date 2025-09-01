Live
Burglars loot 30 tola gold
Highlights
Asifabad: Unidentified persons entered a locked house in Rajampet Colony and stole 30 tola gold and more than Rs 50,000 in cash late on Saturday night.
Birelli Suresh, a businessman who runs a grocery store, along with his family members, left for Sundilla on Saturday morning. Noticing that the house was locked, the assailants broke in at night and looted the house.
On Sunday morning, when Suresh returned from his visit to the temple, he found that the house had been broken and the belongings had been scattered.
When informed, Sub-Inspector Uday Kiran and a dog squad reached the spot to inspect.
