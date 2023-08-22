Bus catches fire after bike rams into it, 1 killed

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a bus carrying employees of a pharma company in Genome Valley caught fire on Tuesday morning. The bus was hit by a bike coming from the opposite side, causing the petrol tank of the bike to burst into flames.

As a result, the bus along with the bike was completely burnt in the fire. The biker who was caught in the fire died on the spot. The employees in the bus escaped unharmed.

The accident took place under Genom Valley Police Station in Shamirpet Mandal of Medchal Malkajigiri District. According to the employees who traveled in the bus and the police, Sampath, an employee of UJ Pharma Company, was going on a bike to attend his duties.

He lost control of the bike at Kolthur and hit the oncoming pharma company bus. He fell down along with the bike. At the same time, the petrol tank leaked and caught fire. As a result, both the bike and the bus got burnt. Sampath who was caught in the fire also died on the spot. Police said that Sampath's hometown is Varadarajapuram of Mulugu mandal in Siddipet district.