  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Bus catches fires, 45 passengers have narrow escape

Bus catches fires, 45 passengers have narrow escape
x
Highlights

In a shocking incident, at least 45 passengers had a narrow escape when a private travel bus caught fire on National Highway No. 65 at Peddakaparthi of Chityal mandal in the district.

Nalgonda: In a shocking incident, at least 45 passengers had a narrow escape when a private travel bus caught fire on National Highway No. 65 at Peddakaparthi of Chityal mandal in the district.

The incident took place at 2 am and timely response of the driver averted a major mishap. A private travel bus, which was going to Chirala from Hyderabad, caught fire after one of its tyres blew up.

After blowing up a tyre, the driver alerted the passengers, the majority of them in sleep, and advised them to abandon the bus. Couple of seconds after all the passengers got down from it, the bus caught fire and was completely damaged. No one was injured in the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X