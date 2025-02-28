  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Bus Collides with Two Cars on Pebberu Highway – One Dead, Three Critical

Bus Collides with Two Cars on Pebberu Highway – One Dead, Three Critical
x
Highlights

A tragic road accident occurred on the Pebberu National Highway when a bus collided with two cars, resulting in the death of one person on the spot.

Gadwal: A tragic road accident occurred on the Pebberu National Highway when a bus collided with two cars, resulting in the death of one person on the spot. Three others sustained severe injuries and are in critical condition.

The accident caused a massive traffic jam, stretching for nearly a kilometer, disrupting vehicular movement on the busy highway. Authorities and emergency services rushed to the scene to clear the traffic and provide medical assistance to the injured.

Further details about the victims and the cause of the accident are yet to be known. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick