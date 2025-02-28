Bus Collides with Two Cars on Pebberu Highway – One Dead, Three Critical

Gadwal: A tragic road accident occurred on the Pebberu National Highway when a bus collided with two cars, resulting in the death of one person on the spot. Three others sustained severe injuries and are in critical condition.

The accident caused a massive traffic jam, stretching for nearly a kilometer, disrupting vehicular movement on the busy highway. Authorities and emergency services rushed to the scene to clear the traffic and provide medical assistance to the injured.

Further details about the victims and the cause of the accident are yet to be known. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.