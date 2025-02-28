Live
- KSRTC received Governance Now 11th PSU National Award and PSU Leadership Award – 2025
- Two Cars and Travel Bus Collide on NH44, One Killed, Several Injured
- National Science Day Exhibition Showcases Innovation at NTR College
- Tearful farewell to Odia superstar Uttam Mohanty
- Sarithamma Participates in TPCC Executive Meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, Welcomes AICC In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan
- Tragedy in Maldakal: Three Children Orphaned After Parents’ Untimely Deaths
- More than 300 fire engines left for various districts with the holy water of Triveni
- Strict Security Measures in Place for Smooth Conduct of Intermediate Exams from 5th March
- Bus Collides with Two Cars on Pebberu Highway – One Dead, Three Critical
- Strict Measures in Place for Smooth Conduct of SSC Exams: District Collector
A tragic road accident occurred on the Pebberu National Highway when a bus collided with two cars, resulting in the death of one person on the spot.
Gadwal: A tragic road accident occurred on the Pebberu National Highway when a bus collided with two cars, resulting in the death of one person on the spot. Three others sustained severe injuries and are in critical condition.
The accident caused a massive traffic jam, stretching for nearly a kilometer, disrupting vehicular movement on the busy highway. Authorities and emergency services rushed to the scene to clear the traffic and provide medical assistance to the injured.
Further details about the victims and the cause of the accident are yet to be known. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.
