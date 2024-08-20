Buses jam-packed on festival day

Khammam: Women are a happier lot this Raksha Bandhan Day. They express their gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy specifically for his Mahalakshmi initiative, which has received a greater response.

On the day, they travelled in packed buses to their brothers’ places to tie rakhis to their beloved ones. The Raksha Bandhan celebrates the family values and sibling bonds.

This year, a record number of women took part in the festival. There was a significant surge of female passengers at every bus stop in the district due to the festival atmosphere.

V Varalaxmi thanked the CM for providing free buses as part of the Mahalaxmi programme. She arrived from Nalgonda to call on her brother in Bhadrachalam. Likewise, throughout the region, women were seen swarming the bus depots to take part in celebrations with their families.