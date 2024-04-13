Buzz on retirement age throws TS govt employees into a tizzy

Hyderabad: The Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF) urged the government to provide clarification regarding rumours concerning retirement age, specifically mentioning either 61 years of age or 33 years of service. The TSUTF president and general secretary, K Jangaiah, Chava Rai, said that the government should clarify the news about the retirement age.

There has been some news that the government is fixing the age of retirement for employees to be 61 yrs or 33 yrs of service, which is going viral in some newspapers and TV channels. Upon contacting officials from the General Administration Department and Finance Department regarding this news, they stated that they were unaware of the situation. It is said that neither the cabinet nor the officials have the authority to take policy decisions in the context of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for Parliamentary Elections.

The UTF expressed concern that someone might be intentionally spreading such unsubstantiated news to exploit it for electoral gains, causing confusion among employees. TSUTF strongly opposes such an idea if the government has such an idea. The TSUTF has demanded that limiting the service to 33 years is not reasonable and the State government should give an explanation on this issue immediately.

In the meantime, the government has made it clear that there is no truth to the rumors suggesting that the retirement age would be set at either 61 years or after 33 years of service. There is no proposal or file pertaining to such rumours, and it is not correct to publish such news and circulate it on social media. The government is considering taking action against those involved in spreading such rumours, the official sources said.