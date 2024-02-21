Live
- Health advisory issued to Medaram Jatara devotees
- YSRCP will not get even Oppn status, predicts Lokesh
- One more aspirant seeks TDP ticket for Chittoor LS
- DCA stops illegal manufacturing of drugs at Aspen Biopharma
- BJP govt accused of ruining institutions, democracy
- AP Inter Board makes arrangements for Intermediate exams, to release hall tickets today
- LS Polls: Mahabubnagar: Palpable tension among aspirants
- Pharmacovigilance centre holds seminar: Bid to spread awareness on enhancing patients’ safety
- Mangalagiri MLA Alla returns to YSRCP
- A host of activities take centre stage in harbour phase of MILAN-2024
Cabinet expansion likely after LS polls
Hyderabad: Contrary to the expectations of many in the Congress, it has now been decided that there would be no expansion of the state Cabinet till...
Hyderabad: Contrary to the expectations of many in the Congress, it has now been decided that there would be no expansion of the state Cabinet till the end of Lok Sabha elections. Party sources said that this decision was taken by the AICC on Tuesday after the Chief Minister and his team had met AICC general secretary (Org) K C Venugopal. Chief Minster Revanth Reddy is said to have discussed only election-related issues and various decisions his government had taken so far and reviewed the likely impact of those decisions on the Lok Sabha polls.
The CM and Venugopal are said to have felt that the Cabinet expansion at this point of time was not advisable as it could lead to dissent in the party.
