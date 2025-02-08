Cabinet expansion on hold

Hyderabad: The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to put the proposed Cabinet expansion in Telangana on hold, considering the growing internal differences in the party and the upcoming MLC elections and local body polls.

This decision has come as a disappointment to several leaders aspiring the Cabinet positions. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made it clear that the Cabinet expansion is not on the agenda for now and that the Congress high command will take a decision on this at an appropriate time.

In an informal interaction with the media after meeting the AICC leadership in New Delhi, Revanth Reddy stated that he had apprised the party high command of the demand for the Cabinet expansion. He mentioned that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal had sought the opinions of Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud on the issue. However, the final decision was deferred to a later date.

Dismissing rumors of a rift between him and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy clarified that Rahul had been occupied with election campaigns and organisational meetings. He ruled out any communication gap, stating that he did not seek an appointment with Rahul Gandhi during his recent Delhi visit as he was preoccupied with other pressing issues. The Chief Minister further revealed that the state delegation had briefed the party high command on the successful execution of the caste survey and the completion of Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation based on a report submitted by the Judicial Commission. Additionally, discussions were held on plans to organise public meetings in Telangana, with Rahul Gandhi expected to highlight government's achievements in conducting the caste survey during his public addresses across the country. Revanth Reddy also informed the AICC leadership about the Supreme Court orders on the disqualification of 10 dissident BRS MLAs and the notices served on them by the Telangana Assembly Secretary.

The party leadership expressed concerns over a recent secret meeting held by a group of 10 Congress MLAs against a minister. It is learned that Revanth Reddy assured the AICC leadership that he had successfully curbed anti-party activities by certain leaders and MLAs in recent times.

Responding to queries regarding legal action against Opposition leaders, particularly BRS working president K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, the Chief Minister stated that the law would take its own course. He emphasised that action would be taken against individuals facing charges in various cases as per legal procedures and assured that no one would escape accountability if charges were proven during investigations.