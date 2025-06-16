Cabinet likely to discuss local body polls today

Hyderabad: The state Cabinet, slated to meet on Monday, is likely to discuss and take a decision on holding the local body elections in the state, likely to be held from July onwards. As per the schedule, the Cabinet meeting will be held in the afternoon. The newly appointed ministers will be introduced to the Cabinet since this is the first meeting after the recent expansion.

According to sources, the ministers will be discussing the local body elections, which are due for a long time now. Two ministers -- Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka) – have already hinted that the notification for the local body elections would be issued by the month-end.

During his visit to Khammam on Monday, Srinivasa Reddy said that a clarity on the dates of the local body elections would come after a discussion in the Cabinet meeting. Initially, there will be elections for the ZPTC and MPTC seats followed by polls to sarpanches and municipal bodies, according to sources.

The Cabinet is also likely to discuss the Rythu Bharosa scheme and announce a date for its payment as the monsoon has arrived and farmers have started agricultural activities. The state government is also gearing up to implement one more promise out of six guarantees the Congress party had given during the 2023 elections. This issue may also come up for discussion.

Meanwhile, Srinivasa Reddy has asked the party leaders to be ready for the local body polls. He also asked them to sort out the problems in the villages. He further said that candidates with ample winning chances would only be fielded.

According to him, the state government will transfer Rythu Bharosa amount and pending bonus of super fine paddy to farmers soon.