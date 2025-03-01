Cabinet meet on March 6

Hyderabad: The state Cabinet is convened on March 6 to deliberate on key policy matters, including the budget session schedule, enactment of the Caste Census and SC sub-categorization, issuance of new ration cards, and local body elections.

The government is planning a special Assembly session on March 7 and 8 to approve the Caste Census and SC sub-categorization, paving the way for new legislative measures. According to official sources, the Cabinet will assess the Caste Census report and make crucial decisions to en-hance reservations in education, employment, and local governance for backward communities.

The Planning Department, responsible for executing the Caste Census, has been directed to submit a comprehensive report, including the sec-ond phase findings that aim to register the details of any remaining fami-lies, by Friday evening. The caste survey report is considered pivotal in shaping a new reservation framework for Backward Classes (BCs), with the government keen on enacting legislation to boost their representa-tion in the upcoming local body elections.

Having already adopted a resolution for SC sub-categorization in line with a recent Supreme Court ruling, the Cabinet is expected to ratify proportional quotas for Scheduled Castes based on sub-caste popula-tions. Additionally, a proposal to distribute one lakh ration cards in a single day will be finalised. The government has received numerous applications for new ration cards, and the verification process is currently underway.

The Cabinet will also address challenges in conducting local body elec-tions, particularly regarding reservations, which will be a key agenda item. The budget session schedule is likely to be determined, with the government aiming to commence proceedings in the third week of March and conclude them before the financial year's end on March 31. Other pressing issues, including the release of funds under the Rythu Bharosa scheme and the status of Indiramma housing projects, will also come under review.