Cabinet nod for Dalit Bandhu tomorrow

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet has been convened by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday to get a formal approval of the Council of Ministers for the recently announced Dalit Bandhu Scheme which aims at economic empowerment of the Scheduled Castes. The cabinet would discuss in detail the modalities prepared by the government for the implementation of the scheme which provides Rs 10 lakh direct cash benefit to the identified families.

Official sources said that the ministers would also ratify the proposal to launch 'Nettanna Bheema', Rs 5-lakh insurance for weavers' families. The Chief Minister is likely to brief the cabinet about some more sops he was contemplating to announce ahead of the Huzurabad bypoll.

They include programmes like the establishment of educational institutions and medical care centres in the constituency and also a special development package for Huzurabad. Officials said that KCR will review the ground situation in Huzurabad constituency and the political developments that had taken place in the State after the BJP candidate and former minister Eatala Rajender launched padayatra in the constituency.

Another issue that may figure during the cabinet meeting is the measures that need to be taken to contain the possible threat of a third wave of corona pandemic and the need to strengthen medical infrastructure. However, medical experts say that unless the political leaders ensure that they and their followers ensure that they do not remove the masks while participating in party meetings and public meetings, the threat of third wave looms large.