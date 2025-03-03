Call to embrace spirit of love & compassion

Khammam: Kurnool Bishop Jyanesh has called on everyone in the society to develop the philosophy of divine compassion. Under the leadership of Khammam Metrasanam Bishop Dr Sagili Prakash and the supervision of Karunagiri Director Father Mathewara Prasad Raju, Kurnool Bishop Jyanesh participated as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Karunagiri pilgrimage festival at the Karunagiri premises on Sunday and delivered a spiritual discourse. On this occasion, Kurnool Bishop Jyanesh in his message asked all people in the society to behave with compassion and peace towards their fellow men. He stated that the path shown by Jesus will make everyone a special human being. He said that Jesus experienced many hardships and worked tirelessly to spread the good path in the world, which resulted in a good mentality.

Khammam Metrarasanam Bishop Dr. Sagili Prakash said that the teachings of the Savior of the World are filling the new spring. He said that the unwavering compassion of Karunamayudu will keep everyone in a high position in their lives. He said that faith and spirituality have been spread in the shrine festivals in the premises of Karunya Nath. He explained that thousands of devotees have reflected their unwavering faith in the shrine for four days during the Karunagiri celebrations. Karunagiri Director Mathyuvaraprasad Raju said that the Karunagiri festivals have had a high place for decades and the participation of a large number of devotees from the two Telugu states in these celebrations shows the importance of the Karunagiri shrine.

After the festival and the divine Bali puja of the festival group, Kurnool Bishop Jyanesh was felicitated by Khammam Metrasanam Bishop DrSagili Prakash, Karunagiri Director Father Mathyuvaraprasad Raju, VJ Shourie, Proctor Surepalli Isaac, Chancellor Journeys. The Karunagiri pilgrimage festival, which had been held in the Karunagiri premises for the past four days, ended on Sunday.

Dance performances by students of various schools entertained everyone during these celebrations. Prizes were given to the winners of the kolata competitions held for men and women.