Call to prod public to use crematoriums

Mahabubnagar district collector G Ravi Nayak expressed concern that a majority of crematoriums (Vikunta Dhamams) in almost all the major villages are lying unutilized. At a video conference with the MPDOs and MPOs, the Collector stressed the need for sensitising the people in rural areas to make use of the newly constructed crematoriums. He stressed that all facilities such as electricity, water, bathrooms should be provided at all the crematoriums.





"We have observed that a majority of the crematoriums constructed newly in the villages are utilised and most of the people still prefer to cremate the dead bodies either in their own lands or at some other places. This has to change; the state government has spent crores of rupees on the construction of the crematoriums and other facilities in each and every village. In view of this, it is the duty of the panchayat secretaries to prod the villagers to use village crematorium facilities for performing last rites," said the Collector.





Reviewing the MGNREGA scheme, the Collector asked the officials to increase the coverage of the scheme and include more labour force in works during the dry season. The labour must be provided shade from the hot sun and other facilities should be arranged for them, he urged. Revenue Additional Collector K Sitarama Rao, DRDO Yadaiah, APD Zakia Sultana, DPO Venkateshwarlu, Divisional Panchayat Officer, MPDOs, MPOs and Panchayat Secretaries attended the conference.











