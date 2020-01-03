Candidates will be chosen by 'select and elect' system: Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar: The candidates interested to contest in the municipal elections of Karimnagar Corporation will be elected through select and elect system without recommendations, informed TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar.



He attended as a chief guest at a meeting with local Congress leaders to discuss the selection of candidates for the municipal elections, at the party office here on Friday. Addressing the party leaders, Prabhakar said that 16 observers were appointed to go through the details of the candidates, who are keen on contesting in about 60 divisions present under Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. A five-member committee will visit 20 divisions to collect opinion of the public and local leaders by conducting meetings and will submit a report to the District Congress Committee. Around 50 percent of seats will be allotted to youth leaders in the party, he informed.

Committee members V Anjan Kumar, M Prasad, K Narendar Reddy, Samad Nawab, Rahamath Hussain, U Ravi, Ch Padma, Md Taaz, Abdul Rehman, M Anil, R Devender Reddy, P Krishna Reddy and A Mallesham were present along with others.