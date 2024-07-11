Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh Promises to Address Infrastructure Issues in Vasavi Nagar

Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh recently attended a meeting organized by the Vasavi Nagar Welfare Association in the Cantonment Constituency. During the meeting, association members highlighted issues such as drainage problems, poor road conditions, inadequate water supply, and a growing mosquito menace.

In response to these concerns, MLA Sri Ganesh expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community and pledged to work towards resolving the identified problems. He assured the association members that he would engage with the relevant authorities to address the issues promptly.

Following the meeting, MLA Sri Ganesh visited Old Vasavi Nagar along with the association members to inspect the drainage system and garbage on the roads. He emphasized his commitment to finding sustainable solutions to these challenges and ensuring a better quality of life for residents in the area.

The meeting was attended by notable figures including President Jai Nageshwar Rao, Vice President Bojja Ajay, and various association members such as Telukanta Arun, Jyoti Satish Gupta, and Bhaskar. The collective effort demonstrated by the community and the MLA highlights a promising collaboration towards improving infrastructure in Vasavi Nagar.