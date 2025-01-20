CapitaLand to invest Rs 450 cr in Hyd IT Park

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is in for a major infrastructure boost as the Telangana government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based CapitaLand Group to develop a new IT park spanning 10 lakh square feet. CapitaLand has committed an investment of Rs 450 crore for this ambitious project.

The announcement came during a high-level meeting in Singapore, attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and senior executives from CapitaLand Group, including CEO and ED of CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte Ltd, Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, and Senior Executive Director Manohar Khaitani.

CapitaLand, a leading global real estate investment and development company headquartered in Singapore, has a diversified portfolio including retail, office, lodging, logistics, and data centers. In India, the group is operating three prominent business parks in Hyderabad: International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH), aVance Hyderabad, and CyberPearl.

Commenting on the development, Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam CEO and ED of CapitaLand said, “Hyderabad has consistently demonstrated strong potential for business growth, supported by the Telangana government’s progressive policies and the dynamic leadership of CM Revanth Reddy.

We are excited to expand our footprint in Hyderabad, leveraging its vibrant ecosystem to deliver sustainable and world-class infrastructure.”

The upcoming IT park is expected to strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a leading business and technology hub. Designed to cater to blue-chip companies, it will meet the growing demand for premium facilities and global capability centers (GCCs).

Revanth Reddy described the investment as a milestone in bolstering Hyderabad’s growth as a preferred destination for global businesses.

Additionally, CapitaLand’s earlier announced 25 MW IT load data center in Hyderabad is on track to become operational by mid-2025. This project highlights Hyderabad’s strategic importance as a critical node for digital infrastructure in India. Furthermore, the second phase of redevelopment at the International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) is set to commence this year, with completion expected by 2028. The MoU with CapitaLand underscores the Telangana government’s commitment to fostering economic growth and enhancing Hyderabad’s reputation as a global business hub.