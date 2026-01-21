  1. Home
News

  • Created On:  21 Jan 2026 10:24 AM IST
Car overturns on Begumpet flyover, four injured
Four people were injured after a car overturned on the Begumpet flyover in the city on Wednesday.

Four people were injured after a car overturned on the Begumpet flyover in the city on Wednesday. The accident occurred when the vehicle hit the divider and went out of control before overturning on the flyover.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and inspected the scene. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is reported to be stable.

The overturned car led to a minor traffic jam on the flyover for some time. Police initiated measures to remove the vehicle and regulate traffic, following which normal movement was restored.

Begumpet flyover accidentcar overturns in Hyderabadfour injured in crashtraffic disruption on flyoverpolice rescue and hospitalisation
