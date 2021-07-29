Car plunges into agriculture well in Karimnagar

A car with five people on board plunged into an agricultural well here at Chinna Malkanuru of Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district.



The police rushed to the spot after being alerted by the locals and launched efforts to pull out the car from well. The car is said to be completely submerged in the water. The mishap took place at Mulkanur village when the five people were proceeding towards Husnabad from Karimnagar.

It is learned that three people among five have gone missing. SI Madhukar Reddy registered a case and launched an investigation. More details are awaited.