Car Plunges into Sagar Left Canal in Nalgonda, Couple Still Missing

A car plunged into the Sagar Left Canal in Nalgonda district on Saturday night near Mukundapuram in Nidamanur mandal. A search is underway for a couple who went missing in the incident. The couple, Pullayya and Padma, residents of Kampasagar in Tripuraram mandal, were trapped inside the vehicle and remain unaccounted for. The driver of the car survived.

Although the vehicle was recovered around 11 pm on Saturday, Pullayya and Padma have yet to be found. Search operations continued into Sunday morning as authorities work to locate the missing couple.