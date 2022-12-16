Car rams into road median, turns turtle, 2 killed

Nalgonda: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed after a speeding car rammed into a road median and turned turtle. The incident took place near Inudpaumala Village in Kethapalli Mandal, Nalgonda. According to the sources, a speeding car rammed into a divider and caught fire after overturning.



Two persons died in the accident and injured persons were shifted to the nearby hospital. The residents were identified as the residents of Suryapet. After getting the information, the police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and indulged in rescue operations. The police registered a case and an investigation is underway.