Case against BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Nalgonda: A case was filed against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Giving details about this here on Tuesday, SP AV Ranganath said that permission was not given to Bundy Sanjay's visit and conferences and meetings were not allowed as MLC election code is in force. Political meetings and tours should not be conducted without prior permission, he added.

SP AV Ranganath said that cases were registered against the leaders of both BJP and TRS parties in the incident following a visit to Nalgonda district with video evidence at the respective police stations. The SP revealed that lathi charge was carried out to maintain law and order when TRS activists tried to obstruct Bandi Sanjay's car at Arjalabavi IKP center.

Also, BJP leaders didn't take permission from the district administration or the police department for Bandi Sanjay's visit and the letter for permission was given at the last minute after Bandi Sanjay entered Nalgonda district, he informed.

The SP clarified that since the start of the tour at Arjalabavi IKP center in Nalgonda, tension mounted up in every area and security measures were taken with the available personnel due to lack of prior information and permission. The staff swung into action after stones and eggs were thrown on the convoy of Bandi Sanjay. Several police personnel were also injured in the incident in which TRS cadre tried to obstruct Bandi Sanjay's visit under Miryalaguda sub-division in the district, he added.

The SP suggested that representatives and leaders of political parties should not hold tours or meetings without prior permission. He said security measures could not be taken at the time if a security issue arose during unauthorised visits, adding that by taking prior permission, they would be able to take all precautionary measures in line with the programme.

On the other hand, SP Ranganath urged all political parties not to carry out activities without permission as MLC election code of conduct was in force and requested them to cooperate with police department to avoid any untoward incidents and to maintain law and order effectively. He warned to take action against those, who violate the rules.