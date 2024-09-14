Live
Just In
Case Filed Against Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi Amid Rising Tensions
The police have filed an attempted murder case against Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, alongside accusations against his son, brother, and two local corporators. The complaint was lodged by fellow MLA Kaushik Reddy, who alleged that Gandhi and his associates attacked his residence.
The Gachibowli police have taken swift action in response to the allegations, formally registering the case against Gandhi, his family members, and corporators Venkatesh Goud and Miyapur corporator Srikanth. The situation, which has been marked by an ongoing verbal spat between Gandhi and Reddy, prompted additional security measures at Gandhi's home to ensure safety amid the rising tensions.
Authorities have deployed an extensive police presence around Gandhi's residence, including one Circle Inspector, two Sub-Inspectors, one head constable, and four constables, reflecting the seriousness with which law enforcement is treating the situation.
As the feud between the two MLAs intensifies, the political landscape in Serilingampally remains charged, and further developments are anticipated as the investigation unfolds.