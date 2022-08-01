Casino case: Chikkoti Praveen & his aide appears before ED in Hyd

Hyderabad: Casino organiser Chikkoti Praveen Kumar and his aide Madhava Reddy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Basheerbagh here on Monday morning for questioning in connection with Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations.

The ED officials prepared a detailed questionnaire to quiz Kumar and Reddy. With the help of information collected from Kumar's laptop and mobile phone that were seized after simultaneous raids conducted at over eight places in two Telugu States a few days ago, the ED officials prepared the questionnaire.

The ED would mainly focus on Kumar's clients list and transactions carried out through hawala operators in Begum Bazaar and Secunderabad. The Whatsapp chats in Kumar's mobile phone would be crucial to grill him and Reddy.