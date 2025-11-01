Cele-Fiesta held grandly at Pavlov BEd College, Vedira

Karimnagar: Pavlov College of Education, Vedira organised "Cele-Fiesta" (Fresher's and Farewell) programme on the campus on Friday.

Chief guest Periyala Saketh Rama Rao, vice chairman, KIMS Group of Institutions, addressed the students state that teaching is the most respected profession in the world and those who are in this profession are highly respected by the society as well as the world.

A cultural programme was presented on the occasion.

Principal Dr. Adinarayana, Gourishetty College Principal Dr. Raghunandan, Faculty members srinivas, kishor, padma, manasa, AO Sathyam and around 200 students participated in the programme.