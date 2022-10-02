Celebrate Dussehra & Diwali with RS Brothers

Hyderabad: New clothes and jewelry for special occasions, particularly for auspicious occasions like festivals and puja accentuate the celebrations. Festivals Diwali and Dussehra are celebrated with devotion in the Telugu States. Understanding the cultural necessity of Dussehra and Diwali celebrations, RS Brothers, the most trusted name for traditional and contemporary fashion, is celebrating this festive season with their customers. Shop at RS Brothers for your friends & family, and you could win 2.5 kg gold, 80 kg silver, 150 Samsung TVs, 6oowet grinders, 1375 electric cookers, and more.

The Golden Bumper Draws will be announced on 5th October (Dussehra) & 26th October (Diwali). Winners will get 25 gold Vaddanams and 50 silver pots (1 kg) and also RS Brothers Festive Golden Celebrations with the lowest of 3% wastage on gold ornaments and no wastage & making charges on silver. Keshav Gupta, Director, RS Brothers shopping mall, said, "Dusshera & Diwali are the major festive months in two States of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, R.S. Brothers brought the best of joy collection so that our customers celebrate the festivities with grace and style.

The complete family showroom is introducing the special festive price on the latest range of collections for Dussehra & Diwali Golden Bumper draw of 2.5 kg gold and more gifts for 2500 lucky customers. We are also giving away 5% cashback on the SBI cards. We invite our customers to our showroom and hope they make most of this offers."