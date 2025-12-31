Celestial gates open: City celebrates Vaikuntha Ekadashi with spiritual zeal

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed an overwhelming surge of devotees on Tuesday as Vaikuntha Ekadashi was observed with profound religious zeal. Venkateshwara Swamy temples across the city reported a massive turnout, with the faithful gathering from the early hours of the morning to seek divine blessings on this auspicious day.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is widely believed to be the day the gates of Vaikuntha the celestial abode of Lord Vishnu open for humanity. Reflecting this spiritual significance, long queues snaked around major shrines throughout the day. The Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Banjara Hills (Swayambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple) attracted thousands from various parts of the city, maintaining a steady stream of worshippers into the evening.

The devotional spirit was equally palpable at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temples in Namalagundu and Ramnagar, which saw a significant influx of worshippers. Many devotees observed day-long fasts and participated in special prayers, including the sacred Uttara Dwara Darshanam. Almost every Vishnu temple in the metropolitan area reported heavy gatherings, highlighting the widespread observance of the festival.

The religious importance of the day in the Vaishnavite tradition symbolising salvation and spiritual renewal was evident in the collective faith displayed by the crowds. As temples resonated with the sounds of bells, incense, and continuous chants, the city celebrated a day dedicated to peace, prosperity, and divine grace.