Celestial wedding of Venkateswara Swamy performed in Singapuram
Karimnagar: The celestial wedding of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy was held with grandeur and a feast for the eyes at the Sri Padma Goda Sametha Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Singapuram of Huzurabad Mandal on Wednesday.
A large number of devotees attended the wedding. The wedding was conducted in a scriptural manner amidst the chanting of mantras by Vedic scholars. The commentary of Vedic scholars Panatula Megharaj Sharma, explaining the wedding ceremonies and the merits of the bride’s donation, captivated the devotees.
During the wedding ceremony, the temple chairman Captain V Lakshmi Kanta Rao and Vodithala Kishan Rao, Vodithala Srinivasa Rao, ex MLA Vodithala Satish Kumar, Vodithala Pranav, Indranil, Vodithala family members, retired district judge Devi Prasad, prominent industrialist Poddutoori Narayana Reddy, former Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Perala Gopala Rao and Kattanguri Ramachandra Reddy, Bomma Sriram Reddy and others participated
As part of the celebration Homam was held for three days. The Poornahuti programme was held amidst the chanting of Vedic scholars. Later, the Lord was taken on a Garuda vehicle. Devotees participated in the chariot festival with the chanting of Govinda Namam.
The Brahmotsavams, which were held with grandeur for three days ended on Wednesday evening. Large-scale arrangements were made so that the devotees did not face any difficulties. On this occasion, the devotees were blessed by offering the Tirtha Prasadam.
For the Kalyana Mahotsav the temple was beautifully decorated with electric lamps and garlands. Special decorations were made for the Lord and Goddess. Vedic scholars Panathula Megha Raj Sharma, Kashyap Sharma, Kashojjala Rajeshwar Sharma, Panathula Kiran Sharma, temple priests Raghunatha Acharya, Bharat Acharya, Pandilla Vijender Sharma, Pandilla Chandrasekhara Sharma and others recited the Vedas.