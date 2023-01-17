Central govt failed Telangana: Errabelli

Mahabubabad: Even though the BJP-led Central Government had failed to implement the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, party leaders have been coming to the BRS, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Addressing the party cadres at Dornakal on Monday, he criticised the Centre for targeting Telangana even though it had ignored the assurances such as rail coach factory in Kazipet, steel plant at Bayyaram and tribal university at Mulugu etc.

"Despite the step-motherly treatment by the Centre, Telangana has been progressing at a rapid pace. A few years ago, Dornakal and its surrounding region were perennial due to famine. However, the region is witnessing two crops a year since the realization of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). All because of the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," Errabelli said. He said that KCR made agriculture a festival by implementing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre per annum under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. This apart, the government is also providing 24-hour free power supply free of cost to farming, he added.

Errabelli appealed to people to support the BRS as it celebrates its formation with a massive public meeting in Khammam on January 18. He said that several chief ministers and top leaders of the country are expected to grace the occasion. He told the party cadres to mobilise at least 40,000 people from Dornakal constituency to attend the meeting in Khammam.

Dornakal MLA DS Redya Naik said that Telangana witnessed all round development under the leadership of KCR. Telangana which implemented numerous welfare schemes and developmental programmes has become a beacon for other States in the country, Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha said. "Together we fought for separate Telangana and now it's time to do something for the nation under the able leadership of KCR," Kavitha said. Senior leaders Bodakuntla Venkateshwarlu and DS Ravichandra, mandal president Nunna Ramana and MPP Balu were among others present.