Central team urges Telangana to replicate Delhi's Covid model

Hyderabad: The Central team, which is visiting Telangana, has suggested the State government to replicate "Delhi model" to control the spread of coronavirus in the State.

The official team led by Niti Ayog member Vinod Kumar Paul and Additional Secretary to Union Ministry of Health, Dr Ravindran called on State Health Minister E Rajendar and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar here on Monday.

The Central team made a presentation on the Delhi model to highlight the steps taken for effective containment of Covid-19. They requested the TS government to follow the model to control the virus spread in the State.

The State officials informed the Central team that the government has increased testing to 40,000 daily and allotted special funds to handle the Covid pandemic.

Niti Aayog member complimented the innovative efforts of Telangana government in introducing HITAM APP to monitor and provide telemedicine to home isolation patients in the State.

Paul said that details of the innovative Hitam app will be shared with other States along with all good work done by the State in other areas related to Covid management. He said that testing had been ramped up in the State recently which, according to him, is crucial to control the pandemic. The team expressed satisfaction on Hospital preparedness levels, infection control measures, providing treatment for patients etc.

Rajender said that the government is working in close coordination with the central government to control the spread of the virus.