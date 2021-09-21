Centre allocates Rs 928 crores for expansion of Hyderabad-Bijapur highway

The central government has allocated Rs 928 crore for the expansion of Hyderabad-Bijapur national highway, the road which witnessed several accidents as the road is too narrow and also has many dangerous turns. The expansion of the highway is one of major concerns of the people of Rangareddy and Vikarabad districts.



Finally, ministry for road transport and highways released Rs 928.41 crore for the expansion of road to 60 metres for about 46.40 kilometres i.e. from Appa junction on Hyderabad outskirts to Manneguda in Vikarabad district.

"The expansion of road has been taken to the centre many times and at last, the centre has released the funds," said MP Ranjith Reddy. The road expansion is greatly useful for the people under Chevella parliament constituency limits, he said adding that the road expansion works will be taken up soon and curb the road accidents.

There was a great demand for the expansion of road which witnessed hundreds of road accidents. With the road expansion, travel to Vikarabad, Tandur, Parigi and Kodangal will become easier.