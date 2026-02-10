Centre discriminating against Telangana: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is like a god to the BJP leaders. The BJP leaders chant Owaisi's name more often than they chant Lord Rama's name. He questioned why they are unable to control Owaisi when everything is in their (BJP) hands.

The Chief Minister said that AIMIM is a political organization just like other political parties in this country. He challenged the BJP, asking how much longer they will use that AIMIM party as a bogeyman to ask for votes. He said that trying to sustain their political existence solely by inciting religious hatred and portraying some political leaders as bogeymen is the epitome of BJP’s intellectual bankruptcy. He urged the people of Telangana to consider whether they should vote for the BJP after witnessing this intellectual bankruptcy.

Addressing a press meet at his residence ahead of the municipal elections, the Chief Minister said, “For the BJP, Owaisi is like a lifeline. They take his name as often as they invoke Lord Rama. How long the BJP would seek votes by portraying Owaisi as an enemy. AIMIM is a recognised political party contesting elections across the country like any other party”.

The Chief Minister alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis insulted the people of Telangana while participating in a public meeting in Adilabad recently by claiming that the Telangana government failed to pay dues to Maharashtra. He also criticised BJP national leaders, including party president Nitin Nabin, for not giving assurances on granting national project status to the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance in 2014.

Highlighting disparities in tax devolution, the Chief Minister said the Centre was giving Telangana only 42 paise for every rupee paid as tax from the state, compared to Rs.6.06 to Bihar, Rs.2.90 to Madhya Pradesh, and Rs.2.03 to Uttar Pradesh. He pointed out that southern states contribute over 40 per cent of central taxes but receive disproportionately lower funds in return. He questioned why Union Ministers from Telangana - G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar- failed to raise their voice against what he termed ‘injustice’ to the state.

Revanth Reddy accused Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay of failing to protect Telangana’s interests at the Centre and alleged continued discrimination by the Union government.

CM questioned whether the two Union Ministers had ever raised concerns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government over what he termed unequal treatment of the state. He said funds devolved under constitutional provisions were automatic and not due to any special efforts by union ministers.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the Centre had not extended any discretionary support to Telangana, claiming no project was granted national status and no additional funds were sanctioned for initiatives such as the Musi River rejuvenation, Metro Rail, or the Sammakka Saralamma Jathara. He also questioned whether any special assistance was brought to the state or even to the ministers’ constituencies over the past 12 years.

The Chief Minister urged voters to compare the performance of the BJP’s 12-year rule at the Centre, the BRS’s 10-year rule in Telangana, and the Congress government’s two-year tenure and cast their vote in Municipal elections. He noted that the Congress allotted 61 per cent of municipal election tickets to Backward Classes, calling it a reflection of the party’s commitment to social justice.