Centre fooling the farmers, says Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday trained his guns against the Centre over the paddy procurement issue. Addressing the party workers during a protest held at Manchukonda National Highway near Raghunadhapalem in Khammam, Puvvada flayed the Cnetre is misleading the farmers over the paddy procurement in the State. He took part in the protest as per the call of the TRS party working president KT Rama Rao to corner the BJP at the Centre over its denial of purchasing paddy from the State.

Puvvada stated that the Centre is trying to suppress the Telangana government in all ways possible. He recalled that the Centre which purchased the boiled rice previously is taking its stand back on purchasing now. He slammed the Centre for the partiality shown to the State when compared with other states like Punjab and Haryana. He alleged that Union Minister Piyush Goyal insulted the farmers of the State.



He added that during the meeting of the State Ministers with Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister has told the Ministers to force the farmers to make a habit of eating boiled rice.

Recently, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao came down heavily on the Central government over the paddy procurement issue. KTR said that the BJP leaders in the State and at the Centre are confusing the farmers of the State. He said that on one hand, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy says that the Centre will procure the paddy and on the other hand Union Minister Piyush Goyal says that the Centre will only buy the raw rice from the farmers. He said that the Centre has the responsibility of buying paddy from Telangana.



He slammed the BJP leaders in the State for playing politics over the paddy purchase issue and added that the Central government is the anti-people government. He recalled that the Ministers had gone to meet the Union Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the same. We have asked the Central government over their stand on paddy procurement, he added.

On the Occasion, the TRS party along with farmers will hold protests at the Mandal headquarters against the Central government on April 4. He urged all the farmers in the state to take part in the protests against the Central government. He added that on April 6 the TRS will hold rasta roko on 4 national highways such as Vijayawada, Delhi, Nagpur and Mumbai. On April 7, protests will be held under the leadership of all the Ministers and MLAs at all the district headquarters in the State. KTR asked to put up a black flag on the houses as a protest against the BJP at the Centre.

He also asked to burn the effigy of BJP Central government Union Ministers in every village. On April 10, Ministers, MLAs every person holding president or chief post such as DCCB, MPTC, ZPTC etc will visit Delhi and hold protests against the Central government