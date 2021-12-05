Centre funding eco-tourism projects in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Union Tourism and Culture Ministry has been supporting and implementing several projects to boost eco-tourism in two Telugu States for the last seven years, claimed Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Giving details of Centre's support to the development of tourism and culture in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Kishan Reddy said funds were sanctioned for the development of Qutub Shahi Heritage Park, Paigah Tombs, Hayat Bakshi Mosque and Raymond's Tomb. Further, Rs 36.73 crore would be spent on the development of Jogulamba temple at Alampur.

Similarly, under the eco-circuit development project, the Ministry has funded the development of a circuit in Mahbubnagar district covering Somasila, Singotam, Kadalivanam, Kamahadevi, Eegalapenta, Farahabad, Umamaheshwaram and Mallela Theertham

With regard to financial assistance to AP, the Minister said funds were provided under the Swadesh Darshan and National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme for the development of tourism-related infrastructure, Also, financial assistance has been provided to it for organising fairs, festivals and tourism-related events.

He said under the PRASHAD scheme, the Ministry had sanctioned funds for the development of Amaravati town in Guntur district as a tourist destination. The execution of the project has been completed and Rs 27.77 crore were spent on it.