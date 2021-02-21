X
X
Centre handled Indo-China border dispute well

K Krishna Saagar Rao
BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao

BJP State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao feels that India responded with maturity to China’s unprovoked aggression

Hyderabad: State BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that his party welcomes the disengagement of Chinese and Indian armed forces at the borders. The party considers it as a historic diplomatic win for the Modi government, he said.

In a statement released here on Sunday, Rao said that the Central government played its cards well and ensured that China was tired-out. "China's unprovoked aggression was responded with maturity and strength by India and via both military and diplomatic fronts, every move was taken effectively," he said.

The Prime Minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar should be lauded for their relentless pursuit of peaceful resolution to the border conflict with China.

