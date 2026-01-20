Centre looking into ‘lapses’ in Naini coal block tenders

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Coal has made enquiries with the state government about the 'procedural lapses ' in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s tendering process for the allotment of overburden and other works at Naini coal blocks in Odisha to private agencies, following allegations of irregularities in the tendering process.

The Ministry has taken note of the serious issue and has begun reviewing the entire process.

It has sought detailed information from SCCL about the guidelines followed in inviting the tenders.

According to reports, some companies had raised doubts on imposing mandatory site visit before filing tenders. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds energy portfolio, has already announced cancellation of the tenders. Officials said that the SCCL invited tenders last year soon after the Union Ministry of Coal sanctioned the Naini coal blocks to the Singareni company. The State government holds 51 per cent stake in the company and the remaining is held by the Centre.

The SCCL officials claimed that the TG government followed the norms set by the Coal Ministry and accordingly the process was initiated for the allotment of works at the coal blocks to the bidders.