Centre must withdraw its plans to eliminate Red Flag parties

Nirmal: CP has demanded that the Central government immediately withdraw its alleged plans to eliminate “Red Flag” parties. Party leader Kalaveni Shankar made these remarks while attending the 4th CPI State Conference held in Nirmal district on Sunday.He expressed serious concern over the Centre’s announcement of “Operation Kagar”, stating that it reflects a targeted approach against a specific political party. He emphasised that issues should be resolved through dialogue, not through declarations of eliminating a party.

He reminded that CPI is celebrating its 100th anniversary, having been founded in 1925 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and continues to fight for the rights of the poor and workers across 32 states in India. Shankar criticised the Central government for privatising public sector institutions meant for the development of backward regions, leading to unemployment. He urged every CPI worker to strengthen the party.

CPI district secretary S Vilas stated that Nirmal once had a PG college that served tribal and underprivileged communities, but it was shifted to Warangal due to political motives. He announced that CPI would launch an intense struggle to bring the college back and continue protests until it is restored.

Senior leaders like SN Reddy, Bhukya Ramesh, K Ravi, Padma Kumari, Kailas, Sai, B Shivaji, Lachanna, Abdul Maseed, G Gopi, T Prakash, S Kumar, and affiliated union leaders, workers, and activists participated in the conference.