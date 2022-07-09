Centre responded positively to procure Rabi 2020-21 rice: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Friday that rice stocks have piled up in rice mills in Telangana as the government has stopped distribution of rice under the 'Garib Kalyana Yojana' scheme of the Centre.

He said Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal has responded positively to rice procurement for the Rabi-2020-21 season.

After meeting the Goyal in the Rajya Sabha and submitting a representation, he said, the State had stopped distribution of rice for April, May and June-2022. Following this, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) also stopped the procurement process.

This has resulted in piling up of rice stocks in rice millers. Following a delegation of the Telangana Rice Millers' Association met Bandi and requested to impress upon the Centre to resume rice procurement. Bandi alleged that the situation was created due to the State government's indifference to distribute free rice under the scheme. He said the government feared that the free distribution of 5 kg rice to the poor under the scheme might bring a good name to PM Narendra Modi.

"This has made the State government stop distribution of rice", he added. "It was only after the BJP launched an agitation in different forms that the government started distribution of 'Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' rice to the poor in June.

Responding to Bandi's request, the Union Minister had told him that the Centre had given six extensions for the procurement of rice in Rabi-2020-21. However, when requested for one month extension, the minister responded positively, Bandi said.

During discussions, officials told to the Karimnagar MP that the State government had not taken action against irregularities that took place in rice mills.

Bandi demanded the government to distribute 10 kg rice for April and May 2022 to beneficiaries.