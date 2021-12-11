Centre showing stepmotherly attitude to TS, flays KTR

Sircilla: The BJP government at the Centre has failed to respond to the State's requests to set up power loom clusters in Telangana, alleged IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday while talking to the press. He added that the requests were made to the Union Handloom and Finance Ministry to sanction power loom clusters at Narayanpet in Gadwal, Pochampally and Dubbak.

He further mentioned how the Union Handloom and Finance ministry has failed to respond to the request made by the Telangana government for seven and a half years. There would be a lot of development if the cluster were formed, KTR said.

He warned that the TRS government would not sit quietly if the Centre showed stepmother's attitude towards Telangana. "We demand the establishment of power loom clusters and Indian Institute of Handloom in Telangana in the forthcoming Union Budget", the Minister said.

He urged BJP state leadership to respond as well and come together for the development of Telangana. He further mentioned how the government of Telangana strives for its workers wellness hence the BJP should cooperate as well. State should be included in PM Mitra and sanction Rs 1000 crore.

After the formation of Telangana State the government introduced many programmes such as Chenatha Cheyutha, loan waiver, modernisation of looms, direct orders from the government from 2016-17 for the handloom and loom workers. Their life was better than ever.

With Batukamma sarees, uniforms for students, many government orders worth Rs. 1134 crore were made and created employment.