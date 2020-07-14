Centre, Telangana insist on conducting exams for final UG, PG courses

Hyderabad: The stand taken by the Union HRD Ministry and the University Grants Commission (UGC) not to give in to the pressure to cancel the final year degree and postgraduate examinations has come to a sigh of relief to the State Higher Education Department (SHED) and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).



Speaking to The Hans India, sources in the SHED and TSCHE said that they have received demands from several quarters, including political leaders asking for the cancellation of the UG and PG examinations and promote students on account of the current Covid crisis.

However, both the SHED and TSCHE officials were of the view cancellation of examinations would not be in the interest of students. Further, promoting students by cancelling final year examinations might also pose them a problem at the time of seeking admissions in the top universities and research institutions in the country and abroad vis-a-vis others who would have come in, qualifying in the examinations.

Against this backdrop, the Union HRD Ministry and UGC's stand to conduct examinations for the final year UG and PG examinations helped to clear decks to conduct the examinations.

Accordingly, the universities are asked to begin preparations to conduct the UG and PG final examinations as per the schedule announced by the UGC. That apart, the TSCHE is also redrafting its plans for the conduct of all the Telangana State Common Entrance Tests -2020.