Centre will give nod for Sitarama Sagar Project soon: Min Uttam

Udaipur: Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy secured an assurance from Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil, that the Centre would intervene in addressing Telangana’s water concerns and expedite approvals for key irrigation projects.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd All India State Water Ministers’ Conference on Wednesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy also held discussions with Debasish Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Sakhti, pressing for immediate action on water disputes and funding for critical projects.

Uttam Kumar Reddy raised concerns over Andhra Pradesh allegedly drawing excess water illegally from the backwaters of the Srisailam Dam and the right canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project during the ongoing Rabi season. He emphasised the urgent need for Central intervention to protect the Rabi crop in the ayacut areas of Nagarjuna Sagar, particularly in the erstwhile Nalgonda and Khammam districts. In response, Union Minister Patil assured that the Centre would take immediate steps to ensure fair water distribution and prevent unauthorised withdrawals.

To enhance transparency and prevent future disputes, Uttam Kumar Reddy advocated for the installation of telemetry systems at both Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar dams, at a total of 35 points on Krishna river water, including above. These systems would provide real-time data on water usage, ensuring adherence to allocated quotas. The Union Minister concurred, recognising the importance of accurate monitoring mechanisms.

Stressing the need for accelerated approvals and funding, Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the Centre to sanction key irrigation projects, including the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), Sitarama Sagar Project, and Sammakka Sagar Project. He also demanded that PRLIS be granted national project status and receive full Central funding. Secretary Mukherjee assured that the Centre would explore the possibility of providing infrastructure funds for Telangana’s irrigation projects at zero per cent interest with a 50-year repayment period. She also committed to granting all necessary approvals for the Sitarama Sagar Project within a month.

Uttam Kumar Reddy requested Central assistance for the cleaning and rejuvenation of the Musi River and the development of the Godavari-Musi link. The Union Minister acknowledged the significance of these projects and agreed to consider the proposals of the Telangana government. He also raised concerns about the prolonged inquiry by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) into the collapse of the Medigadda Project, which has been ongoing for a year. He urged for the early submission of the report and recommendations for remedial actions. Union Minister Patil assured that the NDSA’s findings would be made available by the end of the month. The Centre also suggested that Telangana utilise the World Bank-assisted Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) funds for repairs at Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam dams, as well as for desiltation and sedimentation management across irrigation projects.

Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasised the need for the Centre’s intervention to expedite the proceedings of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II). An early judgment is crucial to ensure Telangana receives its rightful water share. (NSS)